Guwahati: Environmental journalist Dilip Nath has filed a petition at the Supreme Court of India to take action against Assam Public Health Engineering and Urban Affairs Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, for attending a buffalo fight event as the chief guest.

The petition was filed as the event allegedly defied the Supreme Court’s ban on animal fights.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On January 15, Baruah attended the inaugural function of a buffalo fight in Sivasagar district’s Ranghar.

Despite a Supreme Court directive prohibiting animal races and fights, and a December 17, 2024, Gauhati High Court order quashing the Assam government’s Standard Operating Procedure for organizing buffalo and bulbul bird fights, the event took place.

Nath’s petition claimed that Minister Baruah’s participation in the event was a clear violation of both Supreme Court and Gauhati High Court orders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The minister allegedly admitted in his speech that the event was held in defiance of court orders, reports stated.

To support his claim, Nath also submitted video footage and the minister’s statement in the media to the Supreme Court.

He urged the court to take legal action against Minister Baruah and the Rangpur Committee for hosting the event.

In a related development, an FIR has been registered against the organisers of buffalo fights held in Raha, Nagaon district, during Bhogali Bihu celebrations.

The charges include animal cruelty, provoking animal fights, negligent animal handling, and obstructing a public servant from performing duties.