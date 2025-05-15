Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the proposed location for a thermal power plant at Chirakuta Charuwa Bakra in the Bilasipara sub-division of Dhubri district.

The expansive project site, covering 3,300 bighas, 2 kathas, and 15 lechas, is situated roughly eight kilometers from the Bilasipara railway station.

During his on-site inspection, the Chief Minister, along with the Power Minister, Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, and other high-ranking officials, evaluated the feasibility of the project.

Sarma instructed the District Commissioner to begin essential developmental work to prepare the site for construction.

This includes addressing pending infrastructural needs such as the development of access roads and other crucial amenities necessary for the power plant’s establishment.

Regarding the concerns about land acquisition, Chief Minister Sarma guaranteed that any families displaced by the project would be provided with appropriate alternative land for their rehabilitation.

This project is a key component of the Assam government‘s ambitious energy self-sufficiency plan, which aims to achieve a thermal power generation capacity of 5,000 MW by the year 2035.

To support this goal, the state has launched the Assam Thermal Power Generation Product Promotion Policy 2025.

This policy, with the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd. serving as the nodal agency and a single-window clearance system for swift approvals, has already garnered investment proposals totaling Rs 77.3 billion.