Churachandpur: The District Administration, Churachandpur, on Tuesday organised “Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, district level launching –cum- Orientation programme, at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference hall.

It marked a significant milestone of the initiative of the district authority.

A flagship move by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, it aimed to empower tribal communities through responsive governance and capacity-building.

The initiative aligns with flagship programmes like PM-JANMAN and DAJGUA by fostering community engagement, promoting sustainable development, and promising a brighter future for the tribal people of the district of Churachandpur.

Thangboi Gangte, ADC, Churachandpur, led the launching programme with an inspiring address, highlighting the prospects of the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan for the district and delivering a comprehensive presentation through PowerPoint, effectively outlining the initiative’s vision and objectives to the participants.

The main objectives of the programme were to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to become effective change leaders under the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan, built on the pillars of Convergence, Community, and Capability.

An Orientation Programme will be held in the future, targeting key stakeholders, community leaders, and government officials, to further disseminate the Aadi Karmayogi Abhiyan’s goals, strategies and best practices, ensuring a wider reach and impact across the district. The program was attended by SDOs, DLOs, and officials from the government.