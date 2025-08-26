Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed concerns over demographic changes and ongoing eviction drives, stating that such changes pose a threat to the indigenous population of the state.

Comparing voter lists from 1972 to the present, CM Sarma pointed to shifts in towns like Bilasipara and Dhubri, emphasizing that those who settled before 1971 are recognized as Indian citizens. “We have given an affidavit in court stating that those who came before 1971 are Indian. Even yesterday, we pushed back 26 people,” he said.

He clarified that recent eviction drives in forest areas, including Uriamghat, were not limited to any single community. “It is not like only Miya people are being evicted. People from other castes were also removed. But only the Miya community has protested and resisted the law,” Sarma said. He added that India is a country founded on law and questioned, “If someone owns 300 bighas, 200 bighas of land, won’t people get angry?”

On the Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, CM Sarma highlighted the party’s extensive campaign efforts. “From July until today, 35 rallies have been conducted by the BJP. Our candidates will be announced on August 30 or 31. The rallies so far confirm that the common people are with the BJP and they will vote for the party this time,” he said. Noting the party’s strategy, he added, “In the last BTC elections, BJP contested 24 seats; this time we will contest more than 24 seats.”

Regarding law and order, the Chief Minister warned that any attempts to create unrest in Dhubri would face strict consequences. “We haven’t withdrawn the order yet. Anyone attempting to disturb peace will face severe action,” he said.

