Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Preliminary papers will now be available in both English and Assamese.

Previously conducted exclusively in English, the Prelims often posed a barrier for candidates educated in Assamese-medium institutions, particularly those from rural areas.

The new policy aims to level the playing field by allowing aspirants to attempt most sections of the Prelims in their preferred language.

Our Govt remains committed to create a level playing field for every civil service aspirant and remove all unfair advantages.



"From now on, the Prelims question paper of APSC CCE will be set both in English and Assamese to aid students primarily versed in Assamese."

“Our government is committed to equal opportunity,” Sarma stated. “By offering the APSC CCE Prelims in Assamese as well, we aim to remove language-based disadvantages and ensure fairness for every candidate.”

While candidates will now have the option to choose between Assamese and English for most of the exam, the Comprehension section of General Studies Paper-II will remain in English to maintain evaluation consistency.

The state cabinet has approved the initiative, which is expected to improve accessibility for students across linguistic backgrounds.

Education experts have praised the decision, saying it could significantly boost participation from Assamese-medium students and bridge the gap between rural and urban aspirants.

The Chief Minister shared the announcement via his official social media handles, receiving widespread support from aspirants, teachers, and civil society.

Many have hailed the move as a progressive step toward building a more inclusive and equitable civil service examination system in Assam.