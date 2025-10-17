Guwahati: A powerful late-night attack sent shockwaves across Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district after unidentified assailants launched multiple grenades and opened heavy gunfire on an Indian Army camp.

The camp is located about 1 kilometre from the Kakopathar police station, 18 kilometres from Doomdooma, 32 kilometres from the Tinsukia district headquarters, and 532 kilometres from the state capital, Guwahati.

“First, I heard three loud explosions, it felt like an earthquake. Then came continuous gunfire, like from an AK-47. We all woke up terrified, thinking it was the end. We tried calling people here and there. Around 2:30 am, things started returning to normal,” said an elderly woman from the neighbourhood.

According to security sources, the assault began around 12:30 AM when the attackers reportedly fired three Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGLs) at the Army installation. They then unleashed nearly 30 minutes of sustained automatic gunfire, sparking widespread panic among residents. The sound of explosions and bullets echoed through the quiet town, keeping locals awake in fear and confusion.

Neither the Army PRO nor the Tinsukia police administration has issued an official statement so far.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the militants arrived in a truck, carried out the attack, and fled the scene under the cover of darkness. Three Army personnel sustained injuries during the exchange of fire. However, officials have not yet confirmed the severity of their injuries or the extent of material damage caused by the assault.

Security forces immediately cordoned off the area, restricted civilian movement, and launched massive search operations across Kakopathar and adjoining localities. Additional reinforcements arrived from nearby Army and police units to prevent further escalation.

While the investigation is underway, preliminary intelligence suggests the involvement of the banned insurgent outfit ULFA (Independent), which has previously executed similar high-intensity strikes in Upper Assam.

Senior officials from the Army and Assam Police have reached the site and are coordinating joint combing operations. “Our authorities are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness. The search to track down the perpetrators is ongoing and being carried out promptly,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

The attack marks one of the most serious security incidents in Upper Assam in recent months, raising fresh concerns about a possible resurgence of militant activity in the region.

Residents of Kakopathar, still reeling from the shock, have urged the administration to bolster security measures in the area to prevent further violence.

Sources confirmed that senior police officers and Army personnel have launched massive combing operations across Upper Assam and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh to apprehend the culprits.