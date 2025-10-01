Guwahati: Veteran journalist Patricia Mukhim on Wednesday cautioned that arrests do not always lead to convictions, as she reflected on the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg.

Authorities have arrested two prime accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, and placed them under a 14-day police remand.

“We all get very excited when people allegedly involved in the death of a celebrity like Zubeen Garg are arrested… But we forget to follow up the case thereafter… Most times, it’s about optics… Hope this whole episode is not used for political gains… Nothing would hurt Zubeen more than to see his memory being used to garner votes,” Mukhim wrote on social media.

Her remarks come amid rising public outcry across Assam and beyond. Fans and civil society groups have called for a fair and transparent probe into the singer’s death.

While many hailed the arrests as a win for people’s power, doubts remain about whether justice will withstand political pressures and the test of time.

Analysts often note that high-profile cases lose momentum once media attention fades. Mukhim’s timely warning serves as a reminder that to truly honour Zubeen Garg’s legacy, the focus must remain on truth and accountability, not political spectacle.

Zubeen Garg, the legendary voice of Northeast India, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on 19th September 2025.

He had travelled abroad to perform at the Northeast India Festival, an event organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta. His manager, Siddharth Sharma, had accompanied him.

At the time of his death, the iconic singer was only 52 years old.