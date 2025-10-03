Digboi: Tinsukia is set for a major protest on October 8, with nearly 100,000 Adivasi members demanding tribal status, wage hikes, and basic welfare.

Organizers say it will be one of the largest gatherings of tea workers and their families in Assam.

The BJP government promised ten years ago to grant tribal status to tea communities within 100 days of taking power.

Protesters argue that this promise remains unfulfilled, along with commitments to raise daily wages to Rs 351 and provide land pattas.

The protest adds to a wave of ethnic agitations in Assam. The Moran and Mottock communities recently held large rallies demanding recognition and rights.

Tea workers have now joined in, reflecting growing frustration among indigenous groups over long-ignored demands.

Union leaders state that the tea sector is in decline. Plantation owners have sold land to large corporations like Adani, Ambani, and Ramdev.

Government laws allowing 10% of plantation land to be used for industrial purposes threaten the future of tea estates.

Workers face job insecurity and worsening living conditions.

Health and education services remain poor in the estates. Many plantation hospitals lack doctors and medicines.

Schools run with only two or three teachers, leading to high dropout rates. Workers say few tribal youths have benefited from government job reservations.

Malnutrition is widespread. Around 80% of tea workers weigh less than 50 kilograms due to rising food prices and lack of access to nutrition. Protest leaders say basic social security remains unavailable.

The “Jhumur Binandini” event, promoted by the government as a cultural success, has added to public anger. Protesters call it propaganda, noting that the dancers remain unpaid.

Workers allege the government has used Jhumur—a traditional tea tribe dance and cultural symbol—for image-building while ignoring real issues.

Rallies will begin at 11 a.m. from several locations in Tinsukia, including Kanchujan Field, Chaliha Nagar Field, Na-Pukhuri, the Revenue Circle Officer’s office, Aroma Hotel, and the AT Road Over Bridge.

The protest is expected to disrupt normal life in the district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also scheduled to visit Dibrugarh that day. Political observers say the timing raises tension, with both sides watching closely.

The protest is being organized by the Assam Tea Workers’ Union, Assam Tea Tribal Students’ Union (ATSA), Assam Tea Tribals Students’ Association (ASSA), Adivasi Students’ Union, Jatiya Mahasabha, and several women’s groups.

Organizers have called on tea communities across the state to participate.

“This is not just about wages or jobs—it’s about dignity, justice, and survival,” said a representative of ATSA. Organizers believe the October 8 rally will mark a turning point in the community’s fight for rights.