Guwahati: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her former partner in Assam’s Bajali district, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Arif Ahmed, has been taken into custody.

The victim was found dead in a rented room in the Sarupeta area in Bajali. Preliminary investigation suggests that Ahmed had called the victim out of her house around 4 am on the day of the incident.

An argument reportedly took place, during which Ahmed allegedly assaulted and strangled her.

According to police officials, the accused then attempted to stage the scene as a suicide by hanging the victim’s body from a ceiling fan.

However, investigators said evidence at the scene contradicted the suicide claim, leading to the registration of a case under charges of rape and murder.

Police said the two were previously in a relationship, and Ahmed had allegedly been threatening the victim following her decision to end it.

Family members also informed investigators that Ahmed had been blackmailing her using personal photos from their past relationship.

The accused is currently in custody, and legal proceedings are underway. A post-mortem has been conducted, and further forensic analysis is pending.