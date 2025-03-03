Guwahati: A 19-year-old girl student died by suicide on the Kanya Mahavidyalaya College campus at Geetanagar in Guwahati on Monday.

Sandipshna, a second-semester Economics student, reportedly jumped from the fourth floor of the college building.

According to reports, she left her Silpukhuri home around 8:30 AM to attend classes. Shortly after, the incident occurred. A college history professor was the first to discover her and immediately arranged for her transport to KGMT Multispecialty Hospital. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently transferred to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH). Despite medical efforts, doctors at GMCH pronounced her dead.

A college union member stated that Sandipshna was a regular attendee and considered a good student, but also suggested that she may have exhibited signs of potential mental instability.

“After primary treatment, she was referred to GMCH. The principal, teachers, and union members rushed to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead,” the student representative said.

The incident has deeply shocked the college community. Students and faculty are expressing grief and concern, prompting the college administration and local police to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Family members of the girl have filed a case at the Geetanagar police station in Guwahati in connection with the student.

The family of the deceased disputes the suggestion of suicide, stating they observed no unusual behavior and believe she was mentally sound.

“‘We want a thorough investigation to uncover the truth,” a family member said, confirming they have filed a police complaint.