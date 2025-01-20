Guwahati: Two labourers at a brick kiln near Chhaygaon in Kamrup, Assam about 70 kilometres from Guwahati were brutally assaulted and stabbed by unidentified persons.

As per reports, the incident took place at a kiln in the Karidal area.

The victims were identified as Shah Alam and Julhas Ali.

Both of them were residents of Barpeta, Assam.

While the attackers were not named, their families have accused the owners of the brick kiln of being behind the incident.

They alleged that the owners allegedly “punished” them and attempted to kill them.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident to identify the culprits.