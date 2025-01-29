Guwahati: Mega Entertainment, the pioneer of fashion and pageant events in Northeast India, announced that the Grand Finale of the 21st Livon Mega Miss North East, scheduled for January 31, 2025, will take place at the ITA Cultural Complex in Guwahati.

Fifty-seven talented candidates from across Northeast India will compete for the three coveted winners’ crowns.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Mega Miss North East (MMNE) is conceptualized by fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, produced by Mega Entertainment, and marketed by Mega Activation.

Under the visionary leadership of Abhijeet Singha, MMNE continues to set benchmarks in the pageantry world.

Speaking about the milestone event, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, “I am filled with immense pride as we celebrate the 21st edition of Livon Mega Miss North East. Over the past two decades, our platform has evolved into a launchpad for global talent, where contestants hone their skills and prepare to make an impact.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“We have witnessed countless women launch successful careers, inspire communities, and shatter glass ceilings. Our commitment to empowering Northeast India’s youth grows stronger each year, fostering growth, confidence, and unlocking possibilities,” he added.

Speaking about their association with the pageant, Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said, “Livon has always been a trusted hairstyling companion for Gen Z and the youth, inspiring them to express their unique style with confidence. Our partnership with Mega Miss North East perfectly embodies our brand philosophy, #SalonHairOnTheGo, as we continue to celebrate freedom of self-expression and individuality anywhere anytime.”

“At Livon, we take immense pride in supporting transformative journeys, and we are excited to contribute to this inspiring platform. With a wide range of serums that deliver salon-finish hair, Livon is the ultimate styling essential for every routine,” Awasthi said.

“This collaboration reflects the vibrant culture and beauty of the Northeast, and we are thrilled to partner with the 21st edition of this iconic pageant. This year, this platform aims to go beyond boundaries by opening international opportunities for the winners, enabling them to showcase their talent on a global stage,” Awasthi added

This year MMNE is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Incredible India initiative.

The event will spotlight the region’s unique cultural heritage through a special campaign featuring the Hidden Paradises of Northeast India.

The campaign will be showcased by the contestants, further amplifying the region’s appeal to a global audience.

The event is also supported by Neyah as the Cosmetics Partner, Hotel Daaysco Oley Allo as the Hospitality Partner and Coca Cola as the Beverage Partner.

Guwahati-based public relations agency Life’s Purple is the official PR Partner for the event, who will also offer the winners’ reputation management advisory for their reigning term.

Adding a global dimension to the occasion, Mister International 2024, Fran Zafra from Spain, will grace the Grand Finale as a special guest.

The three winners of MMNE will be crowned equally with equal privileges and responsibilities. Winners of the pageant will not only gain the opportunity to represent India at prestigious international platforms but will also receive prizes worth over Rs. 50,000.

Other benefits include travel opportunities, professional representation from Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, shoots, appearances at youth and fashion events, among others.

The 21st Livon Mega Miss North East pageant will culminate in a spectacular Grand Finale, where talented finalists from across the eight northeastern states will vie for the coveted title.

Following an intensive grooming and training session in Guwahati, the shortlisted contestants will take centre stage, showcasing not only their beauty and talent but also the region’s rich cultural heritage, in an evening that promises elegance, empowerment, and cultural pride.