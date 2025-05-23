Guwahati: Assam police have arrested three individuals in connection with the brutal killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger in Dusutimukh village, Golaghat district, on Thursday.

The arrested, identified as Trinay Mili, Panika Mili, and Dhurba Mili, are currently being interrogated at Dergaon Police Station as the investigation continues into the shocking incident.

A mob of an estimated 1,000 villagers reportedly killed and dismembered the male Royal Bengal tiger in the Tinighariya Dukhutimukh village.

Assam Forest Department officials confirmed the recovery of the tiger’s carcass later in the day, noting that several body parts, including its skin, teeth, ears, and legs, had been removed.

According to local sources, the tiger had been roaming the village area for about a month, causing panic. Villagers claimed the tiger had recently killed a man named Gopinath Mili and attacked livestock.

Sources indicated that the tiger was reportedly discovered hiding in a paddy field on Thursday, where it was surrounded by a large group of villagers armed with machetes, spears, and iron rods.

Villagers chased the animal into a wooded area before hacking it to death.

Reports indicate that some of the tiger’s body parts were severed and taken away by miscreants before authorities could arrive at the scene.

Forest and police officials later recovered the tiger’s carcass, which was then transported to the Golaghat Forest Range Officer’s office for a post-mortem examination and cremation.

Golaghat DFO Gunadip Das confirmed that the tiger’s death was caused by “sharp weapon wounds.”

He stated that over a hundred people are suspected of involvement in the killing, and a case has been registered with further investigation underway.