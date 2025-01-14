Assam: A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Assam apprehended four drug traffickers along with heroin worth over Rs 9 crore from Kamrup District in Assam on Tuesday.

According to police, the STF of Assam police received a specific information that a family from Churachandpur District in Manipur would transport narcotic substances in a vehicle to peddlers in Hajo and Goreswar areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on the input, an STF team led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, ASP, STF intercepted a Scorpio at Amingaon in the early morning.

The team recovered 1 kg 128 grams of heroin concealed in 94 soap cases in secret chambers valued at Rs 9 crore.

The team arrested the driver and co-driver of the vehicle in connection with the seizure.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

After interrogating them, the team arrested two peddlers from Hajo and Goreswar.

A case has been registered for further investigation.