Guwahati: At least five people were seriously injured when the car they were traveling in collided with a roadside tree at Bakharshal in Sribhumi district of Assam on Friday.

Among the five passengers travelling from Mizoram to Shillong were a woman and a child.

The car reportedly lost control and crashed into the tree due to dense fog.

Local residents soon rushed all the injured to Sribhumi Civil Hospital.

The doctors at the civil hospital however referred them to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) for advanced treatment.

The relatives of the victims arrived in Silchar from Mizoram upon hearing about the accident.