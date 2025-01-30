Guwahati: At least seven individuals were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a dumper truck early Thursday morning along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam’s Rangiya.

The dumper truck, registered as ‘AS 25 FC 3666,’ was en route from Rangiya to Tamulpur, while the bus, with registration ‘AS 14 C 4182,’ was traveling from Guwahati toward Rangiya.

Following the crash, both vehicles veered off the road, with one ending up near a ditch off the highway.

Despite the extensive damage to both vehicles, no fatalities were reported. All the injured passengers were promptly rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

As per sources, low visibility may have contributed to the accident, though investigations are still underway.

