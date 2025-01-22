Guwahati: An alleged scandal has been reported at the Directorate of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare in Assam, where an audit revealed the disappearance of 97 smartphones from the office building in Guwahati.

The smartphones, purchased under the “Promotion of Digital Literacy and Usage” scheme in 2020-21, were meant for distribution among line sardars in tea gardens.

An internal inquiry led by the Joint Director identified Anil Kumar Deuri, Superintendent of the Directorate, as the custodian responsible for the missing smartphones.

However, despite the findings, no action has been taken against Deuri so far.

It was further reported that 30 missing smartphones were recovered from the residence of Dhiren Tati, a temporary employee of the Directorate.

He was arrested later.

The Director of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare has lodged an FIR at the Birubari Police Outpost, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Union (AATTSA) has condemned the incident, stating that the disappearance of the smartphones has resulted in an embezzlement of over Rs 25 lakh.

The AATTSA has expressed regret that no action has been taken against Deuri, despite being identified as the custodian of the missing stock.