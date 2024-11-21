Dibrugarh: A 14-year-old Adivasi girl from No. 1 Molang village in Assam’s Margherita area has been missing for the past 21 days.

The girl, who was taken to Maruwa village in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh by a woman named Purnima Munglung, disappeared on October 30. The family suspects she may have been trafficked.

The girl’s father expressed concerns, saying, “The woman promised to provide education for our daughter. When we learned she was missing, we immediately filed a complaint with Ledo police.”

While Purnima Munglung claimed to have filed a missing complaint at Chowkham police station in Arunachal Pradesh, she failed to provide a certificate copy, raising doubts among the family.

Ledo police station in-charge Jyotish Phukan clarified, “The girl was missing from Namsai, and a complaint was filed there. The family had entrusted her to the woman for better education.”

Child trafficking has been a significant issue in the area. In May, Arunachal Police arrested 21 people, including government officials, in connection with a child trafficking and prostitution ring.

Five minor girls trafficked from Assam, were rescued from Itanagar.

A senior police official noted, “Human traffickers often target poor Adivasi girls from border areas. They are exploited for domestic work or forced into prostitution.”