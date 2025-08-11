Guwahati: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has registered Labanya, a high-yielding purple rice variety, with the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA) on July 7, 2025. This marks a significant step for Assam in entering the global superfood market.

Experts believe that Labanya has the potential to unlock premium export opportunities, boost rural incomes, and position Assam as a leader in specialty grains.

The formal registration grants AAU exclusive commercial rights for six years, with the option for renewal.

The rice variety, scientifically known as TTB-AAU-Dhan-41 (Labanya), combines high yield potential with naturally purple grains rich in antioxidants, anthocyanins, and micronutrients.

“Assam Agricultural University is pleased to announce that ‘Labanya’—a high-yielding purple rice variety developed by the University—has recently been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA),” the University posted on X on July 29, 2025.

Market analysts predict that Labanya will command two to three times the price of conventional rice in health-conscious markets abroad, particularly in Europe, the USA, and Southeast Asia, where purple rice is marketed as a functional food.

Given the rising demand for plant-based, nutrient-dense diets, Labanya could play a significant role in Assam’s agricultural export push.

Agricultural economists recommend that AAU collaborate with farmer-producer organizations (FPOs) for contract farming to ensure quality control and fair returns for farmers.

“This is more than just a seed. It’s an economic opportunity for thousands of smallholders,” noted a local agribusiness consultant.

With legal protection now in place, AAU plans to launch seed multiplication and market linkage programs by the next sowing season, to establish Labanya as a flagship product in Assam’s agricultural identity.