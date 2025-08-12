Assam Govt Job 2025 Assam Agricultural University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job under Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Unskilled Worker in Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science in 2025 under the RGM funded Project on “Implementation of IVF technology under RGM at CVSc, AAU, Khanapara, Guwahati & Establishment of Professional training institute at LCVSc, AAU, Lakhimpur” with special reference to the “Establishment of Professional training institute at LCVSc, AAU, Joyhing, North Lakhimpur. The post is purely temporary and is terminable at any point of time without prior notice or without assigning and reason thereof.

Name of post : Unskilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Read up-to class VIII

Emoluments : Rs. 11,550.00 per month as per AAU norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26th August, 2025 at 11:00 AM. The venue is in the office of Associate Dean, Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science (LCVSc), Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates with requisite qualification must appear for the walk-in-interview with an application form (Annexure-I). They should also bring one set of testimonials (self-attested).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here