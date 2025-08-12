Assam Govt Job 2025 CIT Kokrajhar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt technical job in CIT Kokrajhar Assam in 2025.

Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt technical job of Project Assistant under the DST Funded Project on Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Masters in Design (M.Des.) with first class.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Should have adequate skills in operating and conducting training in design softwares such as Adobe graphic suite.

3. Should have good communication skills and have proficiency in Bodo, Assamese, English & Hindi

languages.

4. Should have good analytical and research skills for design and R&D projects.

5. Ability to conduct design related workshops, training programs etc. under STIHUB.

6. Interest in both research and social welfare, as the project involves conducting training for weaker sections of the society.

Emoluments : Rs. 22,000/- per month

Also Read : Triple Falls : A scenic subtle paradise of Nagaland

Upper Age Limit : 35 Years on the date of application, as per DST norms. SC/ ST/ OBC/ WOMEN/ PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Government of India norms

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents through email at [email protected] and a copy to the Principal Investigator at [email protected] within with the subject line “Application for the post of “Name

of Post” under DST project DST/SEED/TSP/STI/2021/422”.

Last date of receiving application form is 14/08/2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here