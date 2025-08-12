Guwahati: Durlobha Moran, a resident of Kakopathar in Assam’s Tinsukia district, received the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Award in 2011, but her contributions are less recognized today.

Robin Moran, a concerned citizen from Tinsukia, shared updated information about Durlobha on social media on Tuesday, posting a recent photo and excerpts from an old interview.

Assam’s former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi once recognized her and celebrated her as the “Glamour Queen” of Bihu dance. The Assam Government awarded her the “Artist Support” in 1990 and a “Lifetime Artist Pension” in 1993.

In 2011, Gogoi and Culture Minister Pranati Phukan presented her with the Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha Award at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.

However, despite these recognitions, her legacy has not remained as prominent. Since winning the title of ‘Bihu Sundori’ at the 1975 Bihu Sammilan, her contributions have become less visible over time, and her certificates, trophies, and memorabilia have deteriorated due to insufficient care.

Her elder brother and mentor, Golok Moran, a senior artist pensioner, is facing a similar situation, with his contributions being less recognized.

In an interview, Durlobha shared her journey through traditional Assamese dance. She learned the movements of the Bihu dance from her brother, who guided her in her career.

Despite challenges like long travels, modest stages, and limited resources, her passion for Bihu and classical Assamese dance remained strong.

She expressed concern about the declining interest in classical dance forms among younger generations and emphasized the need for greater institutional support to preserve these traditions.

Durlobha Moran’s story highlights the broader challenges faced by many veteran artists in Assam. The state’s cultural heritage relies on artists like her to preserve traditions, yet many remain unrecognized in their later years.

These artists need not only financial support but also recognition, preservation of their legacy, and respect for their contributions.

Reviving Durlobha Moran’s legacy could involve organizing dance performances, displaying her awards, and incorporating her story into educational materials.

Cultural organizations could play a key role in ensuring her contributions are more prominently recognized and documented, helping to promote Assam’s dance heritage.

Durlobha Moran’s decreased recognition underscores the importance of preserving and remembering the contributions of cultural icons.

Assam’s heritage prospers when its artists are supported, their legacies are preserved, and their contributions are respected.

Reviving the legacy of figures like Moran is essential to preserving Assam’s cultural traditions and ensuring their future.