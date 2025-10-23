North Lakhimpur: The Lakhimpur district units of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parichad (AJYCP) and All Assam Students Union (AASU) organized protest marches across various places in Lakhimpur district on Thursday, demanding justice for cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore a month ago.

The Lakhimpur AJYCP organized a protest march in North Lakhimpur as part of its state-wide demonstration, calling for the execution of the culprits accused of Zubeen Garg’s death.

The youth organization carried two effigies of Shayamkanu Mahanta and Siddhartha Sarma, who are accused in the case.

They conducted a “mock hanging” in North Lakhimpur and were seen slapping the effigies of the two accused with footwear.

The protesting youths demanded a speedy trial for the accused and exemplary punishment.

The AASU also organized a similar protest march in North Lakhimpur today, demanding justice for the late artist.

Called “Nyaya Samadal” (March for Justice), the Lakhimpur district AASU led a long protest march through the main streets of North Lakhimpur, calling for justice for Zubeen Garg and a fair trial for the accused.

Similar protest marches by AJYCP and AASU were also reported in Gogamukh, Nowboicha, and other areas of Lakhimpur district.