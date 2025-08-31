Guwahati: A tragic road accident occurred late Saturday night at Sribhumi in Assam’s Patharkandi, when a truck collided head-on with an ambulance transporting a body.

The crash injured five people, including three critically.

According to reports, the collision was so intense that it forced the ambulance off the highway, trapping the driver inside, said passersby.

Local residents rushed to the scene and used a JCB machine to rescue the victims from the mangled vehicle.

The rescuers initially took the injured to Patharkandi Civil Hospital. However, due to the severity of their injuries, doctors later referred three of them to Sribhumi Civil Hospital for advanced medical care.

Police seized both vehicles involved in the accident and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, officials have yet to confirm the identity of the deceased being transported in the ambulance.

Authorities have urged motorists to stay alert while driving, especially at night on highways, to prevent such tragic incidents.