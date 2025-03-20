Assam: AMC achieves best performing college in medical research twice in a row

DIBRUGARH: “Medical College Research Connect” held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on Thursday honored Assam Medical College(AMC) as the best performing college in medical research for the second consecutive year in India.

Prof. (Dr.) V.K. Paul, Hon. Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. B.N. Gangadhar, Chairman, National Medical Commission, Dr. Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, DHR & DG, ICMR, and Dr. V.M. Katoch conferred the award.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prof. Sanjeeb Kakati, Principal, and Prof. Reema Nath, Vice Principal, Assam Medical College, received the award on behalf of the institution.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his social media handle congratulates Assam Medical College on achieving the award for the Best Performing College in Medical Research for the second consecutive year conferred by the ‘Medical College Research Connect’.

“We continue to encourage such high-quality research in our medical colleges to provide better and effective medical facilities for our patients, Chief Minister stated in his post.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!