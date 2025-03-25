Assam: Amritpal’s aide Varinder Singh set for transfer from Dibrugarh to Punjab

Dibrugarh: Varinder Singh Johal, an aide of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, is set to be transferred back to Punjab from Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, on Wednesday.

Varinder Singh, a former serviceman and bodyguard of Amritpal Singh, had been detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail from Punjab on March 27, 2023.

Sources indicate that the formalities for his transfer are nearly complete. Unlike previous cases, Fauji will be transported via a public carrier flight instead of a special aircraft.

A six-member Punjab Police team arrived in Dibrugarh on March 24, 2025, to finalize the legal procedures required for his deportation.

Earlier, on March 20, 2025, seven other aides of Amritpal Singh were transferred from Dibrugarh Central Jail to Punjab after being handed over to the Punjab Police. This transfer process had been completed on March 19.

The seven transferred aides were identified as Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke), Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh.

Notably, three of them Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Bhagwant Singh (alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke), and Basant Singh were transported on IndiGo flight 6E 2561, which departed from Dibrugarh Airport at 10:10 AM.