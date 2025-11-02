Guwahati: In a significant boost to Assam’s transport infrastructure, the Centre has cleared multiple railway connectivity projects aimed at expanding the state’s rail network and improving regional accessibility.

The decisions followed a meeting in New Delhi between Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a post on X, Assam CM described the discussions as “very productive.”

The projects include a new railway line connecting Umrangso in Dima Hasao district with Lanka in Hojai district, strengthening links across central Assam.

As part of the outcomes, three new Amrit Bharat trains will begin operating to and from Assam, while the long-anticipated Kokrajhar–Gelephu Mindfulness City railway line, linking Assam with Bhutan, will see accelerated construction.

The plan also includes additional stoppages for major trains traveling through Assam to improve passenger convenience.

Officials said the projects align with the state’s development priorities under the “Viksit Bharat, Viksit Assam” vision, which seeks to position Assam as a logistics and connectivity hub for Northeast India. Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to Minister Vaishnaw for his continued support in advancing Assam’s railway infrastructure.