Assam: Another fundamentalist arrested by STF in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police has arrested another suspected fundamentalist from Kokrajhar,

A police statement said that the suspect is among the prime suspects in an STF Police Station case (21/2024).

The accused has been identified as Gazi Rahman, 35, a resident of Korajhar.

The STF has initiated necessary legal action and will continue to investigate and apprehend all individuals connected to the case, the statement said.

He was arrested in the ongoing ‘Operation Praghat’ launched by the STF.

However, the police statement did not state if he was a member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Last week three persons were arrested in the same case.

The STF apprehended a wanted fundamentalist in Dhubri district on Friday morning.

On Christmas Eve, two others were arrested with arms & ammo in Kokrajhar.

Additionally, a week prior, the STF dismantled a terror module, arresting eight individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, across three states.