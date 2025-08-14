Guwahati: Just a day before India’s 79th Independence Day, security forces recovered a large cache of explosives from Phinbiru village near the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, averting what officials suspect could have been a major terror plot.

The Assam Rifles launched the operation in the early hours of Wednesday, seizing materials believed to have been stockpiled by ULFA (Independent) and NSCN (KYA) militants for bomb-making and possible attacks during the national celebrations.

The recovery site, barely 7 km from Tipong in Margherita, Tinsukia district, yielded a significant haul: 18 radio sets, 4 radio chargers, 6 electric wires, 1 handmade pistol, 59 detonators, 6 primers, 2 bomb fuses, and 60 rounds of live ammunition.

A senior security official said the seizure was a “timely action that removed a dangerous threat from the region.” Another official involved in the operation added, “The materials recovered show clear intent to cause disruption during Independence Day.”

The seized items have been handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation, while additional search operations have been launched along the border areas to ensure there are no hidden stashes.

Authorities have increased patrols and surveillance in the region amid heightened security alerts across the Northeast.