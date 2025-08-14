Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in IBA in 2025.

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Manager/Managers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Manager / Manager (Generalists)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

Assistant Manager (Generalists) : A Degree (Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India). 3 to 5 years of experience in any of the field Banking / Financial industry / IT operations/ Legal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Manager (Generalists) : Degree in any discipline. Due weightage to candidates qualified with Two years Post Graduation degree or 2 years full time Post graduate Diploma. Minimum 5 years of experience in any of the field Banking / Financial industry / GST Accounting, GST reconciliation and its compliance/ ITC reconciliation and ITC Claim related compliance TDS Accounting, TDS reconciliation its compliance and filing of returns/ Taxation / Tally. Experienced candidates are desirable.

Age Limit : Minimum Age should be 25 years and Maximum age should NOT be more than 50 years as on 31.08.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply to the position/s only through the link https://career.iba.org.in/

The last date and time for receipt of application shall be 31.08.2025, 5.00 p.m.

Application Fees : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here