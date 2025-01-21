Guwahati: The Special Task Force (STF) arrested another suspected jihadi from Dhubri in Assam during the ongoing “Operation Praghat”.

A statement by the police said that the wanted jihadi/Islamic extremist was on Tuesday based on a intense investigation.

The arrested person has been identified as Ajibar Rahman, 31.

The accused is a resident of Chinamari village in Bilasipara, Dhubri.

Rahman was apprehended following an extensive investigation into the activities of a radicalized group.

The suspected group was operating under the direction of one Md Farhan Israk, a close associate of Jasimuddin Rahmani, the chief of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

It may be mentioned that the ABT is a Bangladesh-based terror group affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

This arrest follows the detention of 13 individuals, including Bangladeshi nationals, in connection with STF Assam.

The group is accused of being involved in clandestine activities, including the recruitment and radicalizing of young individuals across India.

The ABT, according to the police, sent a Bangladeshi national to propagate their extremist ideology within India.

The statement said that the evidence they found revealed that these activities were aimed at strengthening the operational capabilities of extremist groups and destabilizing national security.

The STF is currently investigating the entire network, which appears to have spread across the country.

With Rahman’s arrest, the total number of extremists apprehended in Assam with to “Operation Praghat” has reached 14.