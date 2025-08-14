Dimapur: Five abductors belonging to various factions were arrested by Dimapur Police from the Purana Bazaar area in Nagaland on August 11, according to a press release issued by Dimapur DCP (Crime) on Thursday.

Police stated that the five arrested cadres had abducted three non-local individuals on the night of August 10, demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

Upon receiving the information, Dimapur Police swiftly launched a rescue operation, successfully rescuing the victims and arresting the five suspected cadres involved in the crime. A case has been registered in this connection, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, police arrested Toka Sumi, a self-styled deputy kilonser of the NSCN-R (Wangtin), from the Nagarjan-Phaipijiang area. He was found in possession of an illegal pistol and 10 rounds of live ammunition. A case has also been registered in this matter.

According to police, based on reliable intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed cadres, and amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, searches were conducted in and around Dimapur, leading to the arrests.

