Dimapur: GPRN/NSCN (Unification) ato kilonser (prime minister) N. Kitovi Zhimomi on Thursday called for preparing a robust foundation for an acceptable and honourable solution to the Indo-Naga political problem.

In his address on the occasion of the 79th Naga Independence Day at the GPRN/NSCN council headquarters at Camp Khehoyi, under Niuland district, Zhimomi in Nagaland, who is also the convener of the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), said, “We must rise above our differences, threats, fear, and intimidations.”

Calling August 14 an immortal date in the history of the Naga people, he said that on this day in 1947, the Nagas chose to live undisturbed and unchained as a people and a nation, free from conquerors and tyrants.

Lamenting the proliferation of Naga political groups under various factors and circumstances, Zhimomi said only time will tell whether these groups succumb to the policies of certain agencies and anti-solution elements in Nagaland for fame and wealth, or genuinely pursue a resolution to the Naga issue.

He added that despite personal differences, all political groups, except for a few, are coordinating to secure an acceptable and honourable solution based on the Agreed Position signed between the Government of India and the Working Committee of the NNPGs on November 17, 2017.

He said all negotiating parties had successfully concluded political talks with the Government of India on October 31, 2019. Therefore, he added, philosophical theories at this juncture are not appropriate for the Naga people and the impending political solution.

Zhimomi affirmed that securing a political solution for future Naga generations remains their primary goal, which has been clearly communicated to the Government of India.

He also criticised the NSCN (IM) for opposing any alliance with the NNPGs to work toward a final resolution of the Naga issue, calling the Th. Muivah-led group “dangerous” and “harmful” for the Naga people.