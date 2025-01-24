Guwahati: A heated altercation between the Assam Oil Division (AOD) management and the National Function Celebration Committee (NFCC) has sparked uncertainty over the Republic Day celebrations at Digboi in Tinsukia district.

The AOD management’s decision to restrict the number of parading groups and allocate a new venue for the event has been met with resistance from the NFCC.

According to NFCC office bearers, the AOD management’s actions are a departure from the traditional celebrations held at the historic Digboi Jubilee Ground.

The NFCC claimed that the celebration will proceed at the original venue, despite the AOD management’s allocation of the Carmel Field.

The dispute took a turn for the worse when CISF personnel escorting the AOD GM (HR) allegedly pushed a former NFCC president to engage in a debate with the AOD official.

Meanwhile, when contacted, an official of Margherita sub-division said, “In case the Republic Day celebrations are obstructed in Digboi, we would not hesitate to take legal action against the GM (HR) AOD Digboi.”

The official said that the AOD official had also claimed that he had an ego which was seen as a diversion from the nation’s integrity.