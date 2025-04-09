Guwahati: Controversial businessman Rajesh Bajaj, the prime accused in the Assam State Cooperative Apex Bank scam, has leveled shocking allegations against BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan and former Labour Welfare Minister Sanjay Kishan.

Rajesh Bajaj, who was declared a fugitive in the Apex Bank Demand Bill Purchase scam, has resurfaced with explosive revelations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a dramatic television appearance on Sunday, Bajaj accused BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan, who is the chairman of the Apex Bank, of orchestrating a conspiracy to take over his Wokha tea estate in collaboration with Sanjay Kishan, a fellow BJP MLA from Tinsukia.

According to Bajaj, Phukan leveraged his position as Apex Bank chairman to approve a Rs. 20.30 crore loan through the controversial “Demand Bill Purchase” (DBP) system—a mechanism later scrapped by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“I applied for a loan as a businessman. The Apex Bank approved it. I spoke to Chairman Biswajit Phukan before the application,” Bajaj told a local television channel in an interview. “I got Rs. 20.30 crore with their full knowledge. How was I to know about RBI constraints? The Apex Bank authorities would know,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Bajaj insists he has repaid Rs. 3,70,04,847 in four installments, along with Rs. 45 lakh in interest, and plans to clear the remaining amount by December 31.

He adamantly denies defrauding the bank, claiming the loan was sanctioned with the full knowledge of Biswajit Phukan and Managing Director Damburudhar Saikia.

Bajaj further alleged that Phukan, alongside a “stone syndicate operator” named Charanjit Singh Gandhi, pressured him to relinquish his tea estate.

“Biswajit Phukan is pursuing my tea garden. He tried to possess my tea estate by any means. He was extremely close to me,” Bajaj claimed.

“Biswajit Phukan now wants to give the impression that he does not know me,” Bajaj alleged, refuting the “fugitive” tag. “I cannot explain how close MLA Biswajit Phukan is to me. Chairman Biswajit Phukan and the Managing Director were already aware of the takeover, and I got the loan with their knowledge.”

“Charanjit Gandhi is running a stone syndicate from Jorabat to Misa in Nagaon, forcing everyone to buy from him. He also wanted my garden,” he claimed.

Bajaj said he reported these threats to the Prime Minister’s Office, where an investigation is underway.

Bajaj also accused BJP MLA Sanjay Kishan of extorting Rs. 88 lakh from him during his tenure as Assam Labour Welfare Minister.

“Sanjay Kishan sought Rs. 2 crore from me, and I paid Rs. 88 lakh, but he didn’t do my work,” Bajaj alleged. “He illegally attached my tea plantation by abusing his power. I have proof.”

Bajaj claimed he raised the issue with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma via WhatsApp, suggesting Kisan’s removal from the ministry stemmed from this misconduct.

As the Assam police have yet to arrest Bajaj despite his self-confessed fugitive status, pressure mounts for a thorough investigation.

Bajaj has threatened to release more incriminating information, keeping the public and authorities on edge.

While MLA Sanjay Kishan has refuted the allegation, saying, “I will take legal action against him,” Biswajit Phukan, who earlier branded Bajaj as a fraudster and fugitive, has now maintained silence.

The scandal has sparked outrage across Assam, with opposition leaders demanding accountability from Apex Bank and the BJP-led Assam government.

The dueling accusations between Phukan and Kishan, combined with Bajaj’s unarrested status, have fueled speculation of a cover-up.

Assam Congress has demanded action against MLAs Phukan and Kishan. “The Chief Minister should take immediate action against MLAs Phukan and Kishan, besides suspending Apex Bank MD Damburudhar Saikia from his position. A thorough investigation should be initiated,” APCC spokesperson Bedabrata Bora said.