Guwahati: The Assam government has rolled out a series of impactful decisions aimed at improving governance, expanding healthcare facilities, and preserving the state’s cultural legacy.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma detailed these decisions during a press briefing following a state Cabinet meeting.

To improve administrative outreach and streamline governance, the Cabinet approved the formation of 10 new sub-districts across the state. Officials believe this restructuring will strengthen local administration and provide more efficient public services to citizens in remote areas.

In a major boost to the healthcare sector, the Cabinet cleared Rs 250 crore in funding to support the ongoing construction of eight cancer hospitals across Assam. Authorities expect this infusion of funds to speed up project timelines and ensure better access to life-saving treatment for cancer patients across different regions.

The Cabinet also greenlit a grand year-long commemoration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary, beginning on September 8. The celebration, honouring the legendary musician and Bharat Ratna awardee, will feature simultaneous inaugural events in New Delhi and Guwahati, with top national leaders such as the President or Prime Minister expected to attend. Other major cities, including Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, and Mumbai, will also host commemorative events.

To honour Dr. Hazarika’s legacy in a permanent manner, the government will build a memorial dedicated to his life and work. Additionally, the Chief Minister will launch a special biographical book on Dr. Hazarika during New Year 2025 festivities.

Authored by prominent writer Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the book will be printed in 10 lakh copies and distributed alongside official government New Year greetings. The state also plans to recommend the issuance of a commemorative coin in Dr. Hazarika’s name to the central government.

Meanwhile, in response to rising concerns over road safety in Guwahati, the police department has initiated a special drive targeting reckless dumper truck drivers. This enforcement campaign, launched today, aims to curb dangerous driving practices and enhance road safety for daily commuters.

These Cabinet resolutions signal the state government’s commitment to better administration, improved healthcare delivery, cultural recognition, and public safety.