Guwahati: Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM) working president Matiur Rahman resigned from his position and announced the end of his crusade for the protection of the rights of Assam’s indigenous people following threats from certain individuals and organizations.

In a statement, Rahman explained that after ASM observed February 24 as a black day for the indigenous people of Assam in Tinsukia, marking the 199th anniversary of the signing of the Yandaboo Treaty, he received threats. He revealed that some people even ordered him to leave upper Assam after the February 24 event.

Rahman also shared that he had faced threats from a section of Assam’s indigenous people since ASM’s inception. Despite this, the ASM has been fighting for the re-establishment of the rights of these communities.

“I have voluntarily decided to step away from the struggle for the protection of Assam’s indigenous communities,” Rahman said in his statement.

He said “I have resigned as working president of ASM and submitted my resignation to Mahasangha president Santanu Das Borhajowal. I apologize to the indigenous people of Assam for this decision,” Rahman said in his statement.”

Rahman further warned that Assam’s indigenous people must unite to fight for their rights, adding that no politician or social organization would aid their cause.

In response to Rahman’s resignation, a group of concerned citizens from Assam condemned the threats against him and urged him to remain steadfast in advocating for the indigenous communities. Rahman has long emphasized that Assam’s indigenous people are constitutionally and politically deprived and must unite to fight for their rights.