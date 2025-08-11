Digboi: The Co-District Administration in Digboi’s Tingrai has begun final preparations for the nation’s 79th Independence Day celebration, scheduled for August 15 in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The administration is ensuring a well-organized event at the multi-layered stadium surrounding the General Field in Tingrai, marking the first official Independence Day celebration at this venue.

“Preparations are in full swing, with venues being decorated in tricolor themes, stages being readied for cultural performances, and comprehensive security measures being in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the significant day,” said Rahul Doley, Co-District Commissioner of Digboi.

“The venue may be new for such a large celebration, but the cooperation from volunteers, local residents, the organizing committee, public leaders, and other stakeholders has helped the administration move quickly in its efforts,” Doley added.

Although he is new in his role, Doley noted that the ongoing support from local legislator Suren Phukan and his team has helped ensure steady progress despite the weather challenges.

Local schools, community groups, and cultural organizations will present songs, dances, and plays highlighting India’s journey to freedom.

Officials are encouraging residents to participate in the celebrations and show unity and pride.

Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, and the recognition of distinguished citizens are among the key events planned.

Meanwhile, MLA Suren Phukan, despite the ongoing rainfall affecting parade practices, emphasized that the spirit of nationalism will not be affected by the weather.

“Patriotic fervor is building as Tingrai prepares for its first Independence Day celebration under the newly established Digboi Co-District Commissioner,” Phukan added.