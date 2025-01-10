Guwahati: The prestigious Roopkar Awards, established in memory of the distinguished cine-journalist and litterateur Pabitra Kumar Deka, were conferred upon writer-film critic Utpal Datta and renowned actor-filmmaker Sanjeev Hazorika for the years 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The awards ceremony was held on January 5 at the Pabitra Kumar Deka Archive in Guwahati celebrating cultural journalism and filmmaking.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Instituted in 2011 to honor Deka’s legacy, the Roopkar Awards are presented biennially to individuals who have significantly contributed to cinema and cultural journalism. This year, the awards were presented by Chandan Chutia, a celebrated fine arts artist from the state.

Upon receiving the award, Utpal Datta, known for his contributions to film criticism and his directorial debut “By Lane 2,” reflected on Deka’s influence in nurturing young talent.

“Despite being surrounded by accomplished writers, Deka always encouraged fresh voices like us to contribute to Roopkar magazine. Roopkar was more than just a publication; it was a school for cultural journalism,” Datta said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

His debut film, inspired by Deka’s life and works, has garnered acclaim at several international film festivals.

Sanjeev Hazorika, an acclaimed filmmaker and actor, also expressed his gratitude, reminiscing about how Deka’s encouragement led him to contribute to Roopkar. “His guidance was pivotal in shaping my journey,” Hazorika remarked.

The event, hosted by cine-journalist Bidyut Kumar Bhuyan, featured heartfelt tributes from prominent figures.

Dilip Chandan, editor of Asam Bani and a well-known writer, recalled his early interactions with Deka during his student days.

“Meeting him was transformative for my career as a cine-journalist. My first novel, ‘Majulit Atiya Gadhuli,’ was published in Roopkar,” he shared.

Mime artist Moinul Haque provided a lighter moment, recounting a humorous episode involving himself and the late actor Jayanta Das seeking life advice from Deka.

Nayan Prasad, a noted film critic, shared his memories of becoming acquainted with Deka and his subsequent foray into writing. Journalist Mrinal Kumar Bora reminisced that Deka’s encouragement gave him the confidence to connect with notable personalities in the field.