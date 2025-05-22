Assam: ASTU JMEE, JLEE 2025 registration begins, apply online

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, will open the registration window for the Joint Lateral Entry Examination (JLEE) 2025 and the Joint MCA Entrance Examination (JMEE) 2025 starting May 22, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website: astu.ac.in.

Important Dates:

Application Start Date: May 22, 2025

Last Date to Apply: June 2, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: June 12, 2025

Last Date to Report Admit Card Issues: June 18, 2025

Exam Date: June 22, 2025 (11 AM – 2 PM)

Result Declaration: Within 15 days of the examination

Application Fee:

Rs 2,000 for all categories

Note: Payment confirmation may take 1–2 days. If the status remains pending after 2 days, candidates should contact the helpline listed on the ASTU website. Requests regarding payment failure after the deadline will not be entertained.

Candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official website for updates and detailed instructions.