Assam: Bajali student dies by suicide hours after HS result announcement

Bajali: A female student who passed the Assam Higher Secondary Examination with a third division tragically died by suicide at her home by hanging, shortly after the results were announced on April 30, in Assam’s Bajali district.

The deceased has been identified as Ankita Roy, a student in Bajali Higher Secondary school.

According to reports, while Ankita secured a third division in the results declared today, one of her close friends achieved a first division.

Authorities believed that the contrast in performance had caused her emotional distress and feelings of inferiority.

Preliminary reports suggest that the pressure and mental stress of not performing as well as her friend led her to take the extreme step.

The incident has created a wave of shock and sadness across the region.