Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Monday denied allegations that it intends to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

In an official statement, the government clarified that the confusion arose due to a clerical error in a letter issued by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The letter, dated April 24, was addressed to the Mizoram Chief Secretary and the state’s Resident Commissioner in Delhi. It mentioned the “shifting of state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl” and asked for a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

The Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department stated that the letter was meant to address the “Thenzawl Peace City” project and not the relocation of the capital. The Ministry had sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the preparation of a DPR for the proposed project.

Thenzawl is a census town located around 93 km from Aizawl and falls under the Serchhip constituency, represented by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The clarification comes after the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) accused the Chief Minister of attempting to relocate the capital without public disclosure.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced a plan to develop Thenzawl and surrounding areas into a ‘Peace City’ and expressed hope of receiving central assistance for the initiative. The state government confirmed that the plan is for urban development and is unrelated to any change in the status of the state capital.