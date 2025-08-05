Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Support-III under the extramural project “SOCIOCULTURAL DETERMINANTS, COMMUNITY AWARENESS, TREATMENT AND REHABILITATION OF PATIENTS OF SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER (SUD) IN ASSAM AND ARUNACHAL PRADESH” implemented by Department of Sociology. The post is purely temporary and co-terminable with the project.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Place of Work: 4 districts out of 8 study districts : 6 districts of Assam (Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar,

Kamrup (Metro), Nagaon, Sribhumi) and 2 districts of Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai, Changlang)

Essential qualification and experience:

Graduate Degree in Sociology/Social Work/ Social Sciences with 2 (two) years work experience or a Post-Graduation in relevant subject/field. Work experience in the field of substance is desired. Candidates with working knowledge of computers and fluency in the local languages spoken in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam would get preference.

Monthly Consolidated Emoluments: Rs. 28,000/- per month + 9% HRA = Rs. 30,520 per month.

Upper age –limit for fresh recruits: 30 years

Selection Procedure :

The date and time of the walk-in-interview is on 11th August, 2025 from 10 a.m. onwards at Department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University.

How to apply :

Interested candidates may e-mail their application in the prescribed format along with the scanned

copies of their mark sheets and testimonials (in Pdf format only) by 9th August, 2025, to

[email protected].

The candidates should produce all relevant documents, original certificates etc. in the interview board on the day of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here