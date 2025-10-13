Guwahati: As a tribute to Assam’s celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, the youth of Assam’s Bajali have requested the district administration to consider a ban on the use of firecrackers during weddings and Diwali celebrations.

They believe that such a measure would reflect Zubeen Garg’s lifelong appreciation for nature and his emphasis on peaceful, environmentally conscious living.

The youth pointed out that the widespread use of firecrackers contributes to air and noise pollution, creates disturbances for the elderly, children, and animals, and may conflict with the spirit of cultural harmony.

They have appealed to residents of Bajali and across Assam to adopt more environmentally friendly ways of celebrating festivals, including lighting traditional earthen lamps, avoiding loud fireworks, and preserving cultural practices that highlight the richness of Assamese heritage.

According to supporters of the initiative, promoting environmental care would serve as a meaningful tribute to Zubeen Garg, whose music and values have influenced generations.