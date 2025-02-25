Guwahati: The Barpeta District and Sessions Court in Assam sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife.

Ashok Das, a resident of Palangdihati in Barpeta, Assam was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of his wife, Munu Das, in 2017. District and Sessions Judge Dipak Thakuria delivered the verdict, marking the end of a nearly years-long legal battle.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2017, at the couple’s home, where Ashok Das attacked his wife with a spade, killing her instantly.

Their young daughter witnessed the crime.

The investigation by police gathered evidence, including eyewitness testimonies and forensic reports.

The six-year-long trial finally came to a close with the court’s verdict.