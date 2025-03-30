Guwahati: Upasa Phukan, 28, the daughter of former Assam Home Minister late Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, died on Sunday morning after falling from a two-story building.

The incident occurred at her Kharghuli residence in Guwahati around 7:55 AM.

Upasa Phukan was the only child of Bhrigu Kumar Phukan, a key signatory of the 1985 Assam Accord and a prominent figure in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), who passed away on March 20, 2006.

The circumstances surrounding her fall, whether accidental or a case of suicide, are currently under investigation.

Her body was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a postmortem examination.

In 2015, Upasa Phukan expressed her intention to contest the Jalukbari Assembly constituency on a BJP ticket in the following year’s election.

However, she later withdrew her plans after then Congress leader Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP.

At the time, she stated her desire to fulfill her father’s political aspirations, saying, “I’m going along with the people of Jalukbari constituency. I’m determined to fight money and muscle power in elections and corruption that have been the hallmark of Jalukbari constituency for the past few terms.”

She had also confirmed contact with the BJP regarding her candidacy.