North Lakhimpur: In what appears to be a continuation of the fake gold trade in Assam’s Lakhimpur’s Bangalmara area, fraudsters duped a man from Bihar of Rs 2,00,000 in exchange for a fake gold artefact.

The incident occurred at Phukan Dalani village in Nowboicha, under Laluk Police Station in Lakhimpur district.

According to Lal Mohan Ram, the victim from Aurangabad district of Bihar, a fake gold trader had contacted him repeatedly for over a month, trying to convince him to buy a boat-shaped object claimed to be made of gold.

The seller asked Ram to pay Rs 2,00,000 for the artefact and proposed selling it together in Bihar for Rs 6,00,000. Tempted by the offer, Ram travelled to Harmutty by train from Bihar.

Upon arrival, three individuals picked him up on a motorcycle (registration number AS07U3497) and took him to a house, where they handed over the boat-shaped artefact in exchange for the Rs 2,00,000 cash.

They instructed him to wait at Harmutty railway junction so they could travel to Bihar together.

However, once Ram reached the junction, he discovered that all the sellers’ mobile numbers were switched off.

Ram immediately reported the incident at the Harmutty Police Outpost. Police then escorted him to Laluk Police Station for further investigation.

Later that day, a joint police team from Harmutty Police Outpost and Laluk Police Station conducted an operation in targeted areas and apprehended Mofazul Islam, the prime accused, on Sunday night.

Police recovered Rs 71,000 in cash, four mobile phones, and one motorcycle from his possession.