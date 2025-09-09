Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has demonstrated exemplary solidarity by sending essential flood relief materials to support the people of Himachal Pradesh, ravaged by devastating floods.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a Rs 5 crore contribution to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to aid relief and rehabilitation efforts, a gesture he shared on X, expressing condolences for the lives lost.

Rajya Sabha MP Rameshwar Teli emphasized on Tuesday that this initiative reflects Assam’s commitment to unity and compassion in times of crisis, reinforcing the message, “Together, we rise. Together, we care.”

Assam BJP stands in solidarity with our brothers & sisters in flood-hit HimachalPradesh.Essential relief materials have been dispatched to support those affected by the devastating floods.

Himachal Pradesh has been reeling under severe flooding since the monsoon’s onset on June 20, 2025, with 133 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts causing widespread destruction. The disaster has claimed 366 lives, blocked 866 roads, and damaged 1,572 power transformers, displacing thousands.

Assam’s aid, including financial support and relief materials, aims to bolster ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the northern state.

This interstate cooperation highlights BJP Assam’s dedication to supporting disaster stricken communities, fostering hope and resilience amid adversity.