Dibrugarh: The streets of Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh were filled with people on Friday as thousands joined the “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) rally organized by the Dibrugarh district BJP, calling for justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg.

Thousands of BJP members participated in the rally, holding banners, portraits, and placards featuring Zubeen’s face.

“Zubeen Garg’s death is a great loss for the cultural industry of Assam. The sudden demise of Zubeen Garg has shocked all of Assam, and people are struggling to accept it. Everyone is depressed and seeking justice. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is doing everything possible to ensure justice in the Zubeen Garg case,” said State Cultural Minister Bimal Borah.

He added, “An SIT has been formed to investigate Zubeen Garg’s death case. A one-man committee, led by a retired judge, has been set up to inquire into the circumstances surrounding his death. The Chief Minister has taken the case seriously and is taking all possible measures for an independent investigation.”

“The opposition is trying to politicize Zubeen Garg’s death and is doing everything possible to defame our party. They are attempting to spread the narrative that the government is not the true supporter of Zubeen Garg,” Borah said.

Dibrugarh MLA and State Cabinet Minister Prasanta Phukan, State General Secretary of BJP Rituparna Baruah, DMC Chairman Saikat Patra, and other BJP members attended the rally.