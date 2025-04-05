Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday confirmed that the BJP-led NDA has already secured a majority, bagging 33 out of 36 seats in Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) election.

Chief Minister in his social media handle X, stated that “Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities.”

The NDA has won 33 out of 36 seats, it stated.

NDA has won 33/36 seats pic.twitter.com/NjHYs8WMzy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2025

The results announced by the Assam State Election Commission have revealed the outcome of the latest election for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC).

The Congress managed to secure only one seat in the tribal council, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in 6 seats.

Additionally, its ally, Rabha Hasong Jautho Sangraam Samiti (RHJSS), won a significant 27 seats. Two Independent candidates also secured victory in the election.

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of RHAC, Tankeswar Rabha, successfully secured another term after contesting from the No-7 South Dudhnoi council constituency.

Rabha garnered an impressive 7,164 votes, defeating Congress candidate Sanjib Kumar Rabha, who only managed 1,593 votes.

The election saw a remarkable voter turnout, with nearly 69% of the 4.46 lakh electors casting their votes. The voting took place across the RHAC constituencies, which are located in the Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam.

Further, the State Election Commission said the final results are being compiled and will be declared in due course.